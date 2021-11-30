Bank of America Cuts ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Price Target to €45.00

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) had its price target reduced by Bank of America from €47.00 ($53.41) to €45.00 ($51.14) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.15.

Shares of NYSE:MT opened at $27.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a PE ratio of 2.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.02 and its 200-day moving average is $31.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.42. ArcelorMittal has a 52 week low of $18.15 and a 52 week high of $36.58.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $4.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.17 by ($0.01). ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal will post 13.4 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,311,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 9,702 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 256.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 131,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after purchasing an additional 94,562 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ArcelorMittal by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,247,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,393,000 after buying an additional 500,924 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. 45.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

