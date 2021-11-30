Bank of Stockton Has $360,000 Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Bank of Stockton increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $59,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $238.21 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $185.54 and a 1 year high of $243.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $233.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.01.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

