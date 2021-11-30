Bank of Stockton Has $5.47 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bank of Stockton grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,046 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.7% of Bank of Stockton’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,424.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,156.15.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,910.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,694.00 and a twelve month high of $3,019.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,854.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,684.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $16.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

