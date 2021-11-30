Bank of Stockton Sells 121 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Bank of Stockton reduced its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,728 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 10.4% in the second quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth $212,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Facebook by 1.3% during the second quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 97,014 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth $348,000. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of FB stock opened at $338.03 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $335.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $345.27. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.61 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $940.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.27.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Facebook from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their price objective on Facebook from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Facebook from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Facebook from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Facebook from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.00.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $474,335.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.82, for a total transaction of $84,705.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,809,263 shares of company stock worth $628,876,536. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.