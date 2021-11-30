Bank of Stockton Trims Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Bank of Stockton cut its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Analog Devices comprises approximately 0.8% of Bank of Stockton’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the second quarter worth $31,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the second quarter worth $41,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the third quarter worth $52,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Analog Devices by 30.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the second quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ADI shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $191.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.48.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $1,212,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total transaction of $1,680,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,100 shares of company stock worth $5,382,960. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $183.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $176.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.49. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $191.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $67.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.65, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.16.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.80%.

Analog Devices declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

