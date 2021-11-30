Bartlett & Co. LLC Boosts Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 28.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TXN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 11,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth $941,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth $709,000. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Longbow Research cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $194.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $193.01 and its 200 day moving average is $190.39. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $157.72 and a 1 year high of $202.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 4.86.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 59.05%.

In other news, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $948,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $805,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,241 shares of company stock worth $10,772,343. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

