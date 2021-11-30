Bartlett & Co. LLC Buys New Stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 12,143.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 276,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,109,000 after buying an additional 273,962 shares during the period. Refined Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the second quarter worth $20,712,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 667,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,203,000 after buying an additional 90,512 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 739,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,170,000 after buying an additional 75,546 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the second quarter worth $4,551,000.

NYSEARCA:ESGV opened at $86.55 on Tuesday. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $66.71 and a twelve month high of $88.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.24.

