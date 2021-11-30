Bartlett & Co. LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Bartlett & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,737 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 5.9% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the software company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 1.2% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the software company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 1.0% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 1.6% in the second quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the software company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Adobe by 1.2% in the second quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 1,477 shares of the software company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $687.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $327.52 billion, a PE ratio of 56.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $631.72 and a 200 day moving average of $607.04. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $420.78 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 38.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total value of $378,829.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total value of $24,810,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,489. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADBE has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $770.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $770.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $695.00 target price (up previously from $640.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $693.80.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

