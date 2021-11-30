Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 283 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Bartlett & Co. LLC cut its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 4.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter worth about $3,497,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 18.0% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,604,000 after acquiring an additional 11,068 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 735.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 521,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,277,000 after acquiring an additional 459,087 shares during the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 74.2% during the second quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 8,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DD stock opened at $77.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $40.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.09. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.02 and a 1-year high of $87.27.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 36.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 11.06%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.86.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

