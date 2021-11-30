Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 319 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Bartlett & Co. LLC reduced its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CBRE Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,009,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,458,739,000 after purchasing an additional 663,218 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CBRE Group by 10.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,590,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,879,715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071,977 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in CBRE Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,625,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,139,000 after purchasing an additional 297,672 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in CBRE Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,243,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $963,903,000 after purchasing an additional 316,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CBRE Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,658,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $569,490,000 after purchasing an additional 156,584 shares in the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 10,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total transaction of $1,097,255.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CBRE shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $97.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.35. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.74 and a 1 year high of $107.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.20. CBRE Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

