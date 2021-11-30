Baxter International Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NYSE:BAX)

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 16th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd.

Baxter International has increased its dividend payment by 56.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Baxter International has a payout ratio of 28.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Baxter International to earn $3.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.6%.

NYSE:BAX opened at $76.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $38.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.59. Baxter International has a fifty-two week low of $73.12 and a fifty-two week high of $88.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.93.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 19.94%. Baxter International’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Baxter International will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BAX has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Cowen raised shares of Baxter International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Sunday, September 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.42.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

