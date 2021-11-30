Baxter International Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NYSE:BAX)

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 16th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd.
Baxter International has increased its dividend payment by 56.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Baxter International has a payout ratio of 28.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Baxter International to earn $3.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.6%.
NYSE:BAX opened at $76.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $38.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.59. Baxter International has a fifty-two week low of $73.12 and a fifty-two week high of $88.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.93.
BAX has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Cowen raised shares of Baxter International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Sunday, September 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.42.
Baxter International Company Profile
Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.
