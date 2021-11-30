BBQ (BBQ) vs. Its Rivals Financial Review

BBQ (NASDAQ: BBQ) is one of 68 public companies in the “Eating places” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare BBQ to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares BBQ and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BBQ 10.77% 11.28% 3.12% BBQ Competitors 4.49% -37.51% 1.34%

This table compares BBQ and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BBQ $121.44 million $4.95 million 6.74 BBQ Competitors $1.56 billion $107.67 million 10.79

BBQ’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than BBQ. BBQ is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.1% of BBQ shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.9% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are held by institutional investors. 43.8% of BBQ shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.3% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

BBQ has a beta of 1.81, suggesting that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BBQ’s peers have a beta of -8.70, suggesting that their average share price is 970% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for BBQ and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BBQ 0 0 1 0 3.00 BBQ Competitors 840 4477 5214 190 2.44

BBQ currently has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 98.41%. As a group, “Eating places” companies have a potential upside of 20.49%. Given BBQ’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe BBQ is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

BBQ beats its peers on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About BBQ

BBQ Holdings, Inc. engages in the ownership and operation of franchise restaurants. It offers authentic hickory-smoked and off the-grill barbecue favorites, chopped pork, country-roasted chicken, and signature sandwiches and salads. The company was founded on March 29, 2019 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

