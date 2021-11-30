Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Receives $38.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.80.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BEEM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beam Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 25th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Beam Global in a report on Sunday, November 14th.

Shares of BEEM stock traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $27.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,447. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.47. Beam Global has a one year low of $20.68 and a one year high of $75.90.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. Beam Global had a negative return on equity of 23.76% and a negative net margin of 89.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Beam Global will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Beam Global news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $36,624.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BEEM. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Beam Global by 284.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 542,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,798,000 after acquiring an additional 401,511 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Beam Global by 4,755.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 271,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,418,000 after buying an additional 266,331 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Beam Global by 16.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,563,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,803,000 after buying an additional 215,739 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Beam Global by 35.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 406,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,560,000 after buying an additional 105,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Beam Global by 150.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,133,000 after buying an additional 80,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

About Beam Global

Beam Global engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness.

