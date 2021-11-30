Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Autus Asset Management LLC

Autus Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter worth approximately $414,000. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 101.7% during the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

BDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.00.

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $243.61 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $229.97 and a 12 month high of $267.37. The stock has a market cap of $69.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.70.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.47%.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $69,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,018 shares in the company, valued at $264,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $61,976.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,967 shares of company stock valued at $2,052,149 over the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

Featured Article: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.