BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Shares Sold by Islay Capital Management LLC

Islay Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 902 shares during the quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 177.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 17.1% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in BellRing Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BRBR shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on BellRing Brands from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial cut shares of BellRing Brands to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Evercore ISI raised shares of BellRing Brands from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist lowered shares of BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of BRBR stock opened at $23.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.72. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.13 and a twelve month high of $34.19. The company has a market capitalization of $934.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.78.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 1.32% and a net margin of 2.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

