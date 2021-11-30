Bernzott Capital Advisors Buys 35,903 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 129.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,575 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,903 shares during the quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors’ holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $9,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intrua Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.8% in the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.0% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,409 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.5% in the second quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 13,341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 23.1% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 389 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 58.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ZBH traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.56. The stock had a trading volume of 4,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,899. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.43 and a 1 year high of $180.36. The stock has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $141.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 24.68%.

ZBH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.77.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

