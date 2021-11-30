Bernzott Capital Advisors Has $11.58 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Bernzott Capital Advisors cut its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,858 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 8,090 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors’ holdings in Oracle were worth $11,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 9.8% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 69,008 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after buying an additional 6,183 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 5.9% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 28,196 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 79.4% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 286,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $22,271,000 after buying an additional 126,611 shares during the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 5.1% in the second quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 87,572 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after buying an additional 4,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 6.5% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 40,609 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. 45.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $89.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Oracle from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on Oracle from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. DZ Bank cut Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.32.

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 2,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.02 per share, for a total transaction of $218,637.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $15,851,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 467,376 shares of company stock valued at $42,171,396 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.92. 89,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,247,657. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.81 and its 200 day moving average is $88.03. The firm has a market cap of $254.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $57.20 and a 1 year high of $98.95.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 217.87%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.18%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

See Also: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.