Bernzott Capital Advisors Has $27.82 Million Stock Holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Bernzott Capital Advisors lessened its position in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 119,821 shares during the quarter. ExlService comprises about 2.5% of Bernzott Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Bernzott Capital Advisors owned approximately 0.68% of ExlService worth $27,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,542,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $376,390,000 after acquiring an additional 11,564 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 12.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,405,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,653,000 after acquiring an additional 266,227 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 1.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,066,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,352,000 after acquiring an additional 17,664 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in ExlService by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,064,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,091,000 after purchasing an additional 19,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in ExlService by 151.3% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 639,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,935,000 after purchasing an additional 384,895 shares during the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 2,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total transaction of $327,595.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.75, for a total value of $2,495,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,620 shares of company stock valued at $8,464,133 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on ExlService from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.75.

Shares of ExlService stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $131.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,008. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.39 and a 12 month high of $138.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.20 and a 200 day moving average of $117.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 38.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.24. ExlService had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $290.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

