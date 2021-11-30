Bernzott Capital Advisors Sells 80,702 Shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV)

Bernzott Capital Advisors trimmed its holdings in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) by 2.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,008,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,702 shares during the period. BrightView makes up 4.0% of Bernzott Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Bernzott Capital Advisors’ holdings in BrightView were worth $44,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of BrightView by 127.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BrightView in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Natixis Investment Managers International purchased a new position in shares of BrightView in the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of BrightView by 77,554.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 8,531 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BrightView by 237.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 7,219 shares during the period. 96.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BV traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.81. 318 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,371. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.26 and a 52-week high of $19.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.54.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). BrightView had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $673.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet upgraded BrightView from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BrightView from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the following segments: Maintenance Services and Development Services business. The Maintenance Services segment provides mowing, gardening, mulching, and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance and specialty turf maintenance services.

