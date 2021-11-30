B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Position Boosted by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,446 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $5,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 240.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 22,174 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $367,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

BGS stock opened at $30.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. B&G Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $26.33 and a one year high of $47.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.64.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). B&G Foods had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The firm had revenue of $514.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. B&G Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.15%.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered shares of B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

