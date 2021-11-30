Big Yellow Group Plc (BYG) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 2nd

Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG) declared a dividend on Monday, November 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 20.60 ($0.27) per share on Friday, January 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Big Yellow Group’s previous dividend of $17.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

BYG opened at GBX 1,636.50 ($21.38) on Tuesday. Big Yellow Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,040 ($13.59) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,651 ($21.57). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,475.44. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.06, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.38.

In other Big Yellow Group news, insider Nicholas Vetch sold 240,000 shares of Big Yellow Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,569 ($20.50), for a total transaction of £3,765,600 ($4,919,780.51). Also, insider James Gibson sold 350,000 shares of Big Yellow Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,487 ($19.43), for a total value of £5,204,500 ($6,799,712.57).

Separately, Liberum Capital upgraded Big Yellow Group to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 1,720 ($22.47) in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

About Big Yellow Group

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

