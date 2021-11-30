Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Market Cap Hits $328.16 Million

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 30th. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $328.16 million and $3.87 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 5.5% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for about $1.76 or 0.00003033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003515 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000663 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000094 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00016559 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00013584 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.