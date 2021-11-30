Bitcoin Gold Hits One Day Trading Volume of $17.94 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 30th. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $995.40 million and $17.94 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for about $56.83 or 0.00097485 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 0.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $226.57 or 0.00388615 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $116.69 or 0.00200145 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004005 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

