BitcoinPoS Price Up 69% Over Last Week (BPS)

BitcoinPoS (CURRENCY:BPS) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. BitcoinPoS has a total market capitalization of $502,560.15 and approximately $1,189.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitcoinPoS coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000177 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BitcoinPoS has traded 69% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BitcoinPoS Coin Profile

BitcoinPoS (BPS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 5,160,543 coins and its circulating supply is 4,949,089 coins. The official website for BitcoinPoS is www.bitcoinpos.net. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BitcoinPoS is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

BitcoinPoS Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinPoS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinPoS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

