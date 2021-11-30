Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.950-$4.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.080. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Black Hills also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.850-$4.000 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:BKH opened at $66.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. Black Hills has a 12-month low of $57.02 and a 12-month high of $72.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.26.
Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 12.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Black Hills will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
BKH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sidoti raised their target price on Black Hills from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Black Hills from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Black Hills from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Black Hills presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.50.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Black Hills stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.
About Black Hills
Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.
Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.