Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.950-$4.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.080. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Black Hills also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.850-$4.000 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:BKH opened at $66.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. Black Hills has a 12-month low of $57.02 and a 12-month high of $72.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.26.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 12.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Black Hills will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. This is a positive change from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.50%.

BKH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sidoti raised their target price on Black Hills from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Black Hills from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Black Hills from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Black Hills presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.50.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Black Hills stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

