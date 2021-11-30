BlackHat Price Tops $0.49 on Major Exchanges (BLKC)

BlackHat (CURRENCY:BLKC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. BlackHat has a total market cap of $1.18 million and $317,868.00 worth of BlackHat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BlackHat has traded up 7% against the dollar. One BlackHat coin can now be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00000871 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.86 or 0.00066754 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.85 or 0.00072030 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.48 or 0.00094300 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,532.69 or 0.07992988 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $57,172.94 or 1.00819247 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00021814 BTC.

BlackHat Coin Profile

BlackHat’s total supply is 3,268,743 coins and its circulating supply is 2,397,844 coins. BlackHat’s official Twitter account is @blkcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackHat Coin Project, launched April, 2021, is a community-driven self-funded decentralized blockchain focused on privacy which is implemented on zk-SNARK Sapling protocol by Electric Coin Company. The monetary policy of BlackHat Coin is designed to enable a sustainable infrastructure service capable of supporting scalable, decentralized, and resilient node infrastructure, allowing for instant, private transactions globally. “

BlackHat Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackHat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackHat should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlackHat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

