BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,919 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $32,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter worth $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 130.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock by 533.3% in the second quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 57 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total transaction of $20,593,602.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total value of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BLK. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,080.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $961.40.

BLK stock opened at $928.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $904.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $894.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.19. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $670.28 and a fifty-two week high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.94%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

