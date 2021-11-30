BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) by 159.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,521 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 58.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,745,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,240,000 after acquiring an additional 645,371 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 1,475.9% during the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 542,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,084,000 after acquiring an additional 507,938 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 207.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 336,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,633,000 after acquiring an additional 226,843 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 855.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 279,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,686,000 after acquiring an additional 250,472 shares during the period. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the second quarter worth about $4,642,000. 38.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MQY opened at $16.09 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.35 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.37.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

