BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BLCT) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its position in BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BLCT) by 67.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,441 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in BlueCity were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in BlueCity by 514.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of BlueCity by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlueCity by 217.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 6,458 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlueCity during the second quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of BlueCity by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 543,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,995,000 after acquiring an additional 116,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLCT opened at $2.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.83. BlueCity Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $20.46.

BlueCity Holdings Limited operates a platform for LGBTQ community primarily under BlueCity brand in the People's Republic of China, India, South Korea, Thailand, and Vietnam. It operates Blued, a mobile app that offers various services to LGBTQ community, including live streaming, advertising, membership, merchandise sales, and other services.

