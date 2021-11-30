BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) Short Interest Update

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,700 shares, a growth of 340.6% from the October 31st total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSM. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 3.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 274,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 8,986 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 50.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,840 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 1.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after buying an additional 4,694 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the second quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the second quarter worth about $99,000. 15.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DSM opened at $8.24 on Tuesday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $7.58 and a twelve month high of $8.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.20.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc operates as closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize current income exempt from federal income tax to the extent consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

