Bogart Wealth LLC Buys 89 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 63.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 807.4% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 114,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,626,000 after acquiring an additional 101,500 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 31.3% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 42,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after acquiring an additional 10,033 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 35.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after acquiring an additional 10,874 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 114.6% during the third quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 14,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 7,828 shares during the period. 63.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on ABC. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.00.

In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 16,027 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.83, for a total transaction of $2,016,677.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,265 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $2,906,704.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 158,867 shares of company stock valued at $19,665,084 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

ABC opened at $120.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.49. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $94.89 and a 12 month high of $129.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $122.19 and a 200 day moving average of $120.00.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.03. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 2,040.08% and a net margin of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $58.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 24.90%.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

