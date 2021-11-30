Bogart Wealth LLC Has $41,000 Stock Position in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC)

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) by 401.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sculati Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 15.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 31.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. 27.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Andrea Petro purchased 2,300 shares of BlackRock TCP Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.06 per share, for a total transaction of $32,338.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TCPC opened at $13.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $776.97 million, a P/E ratio of 5.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.65. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.14.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The company had revenue of $42.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 88.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.51%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TCPC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.50 to $14.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.50 target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.35.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

