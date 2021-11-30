Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $469.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 4.51% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Boston Beer lagged the industry in the past three months, courtesy of the negative investor sentiment regarding the slowdown in the hard seltzer business trends. The slowing hard seltzer trends also hurt the company’s bottom line in third-quarter 2021, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company reported net loss per share in the quarter mainly due to direct and indirect costs incurred related to the slowing hard seltzer business. Higher operating costs also hurt the bottom line. Consequently, the company provided a soft view for 2021. However, the top line beat estimates and improved year over year, mainly backed by shipments growth. Despite the soft hard seltzer trends, the company noted that the Truly brand has continued to gain share and strengthen its long-term position. Twisted Tea brand also holds potential.”

SAM has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Boston Beer from $775.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Boston Beer from $1,134.00 to $627.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Boston Beer from $965.00 to $935.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Boston Beer from $875.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Boston Beer from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Beer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $775.73.

Shares of SAM stock traded up $6.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $448.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,434. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 57.68 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $501.36 and a 200-day moving average of $719.46. Boston Beer has a 52 week low of $435.12 and a 52 week high of $1,349.98.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by ($6.47). The business had revenue of $561.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.90 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 4.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Beer will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Beer news, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 20,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.18, for a total value of $10,234,687.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the second quarter worth about $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 5,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 56 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in Boston Beer by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 220.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 71.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Beer Company Profile

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

