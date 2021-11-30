Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $2,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,832,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,616,389,000 after purchasing an additional 193,225 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,254,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,862,655,000 after purchasing an additional 262,191 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,423,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,088,868,000 after purchasing an additional 312,160 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,745,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $775,315,000 after purchasing an additional 452,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,846,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,347,000 after purchasing an additional 64,930 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BXP shares. Barclays began coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Boston Properties from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Boston Properties from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.07.

NYSE:BXP opened at $110.34 on Tuesday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.45 and a 1 year high of $124.24. The stock has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.27 and a 200-day moving average of $115.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 5.83.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.01). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $730.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 192.16%.

In other news, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 2,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.89, for a total transaction of $251,571.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Douglas T. Linde sold 34,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total value of $4,088,164.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 85,701 shares of company stock valued at $9,917,539. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

