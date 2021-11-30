Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Decreases Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,831 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 48.1% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,919,055 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,430,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,419 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,515,802 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,794,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,686 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at about $278,695,000. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at about $175,262,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 149.8% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 808,507 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $164,810,000 after purchasing an additional 484,800 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total value of $6,149,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 195,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,032,760.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total transaction of $1,047,214.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,359 shares of company stock worth $7,985,600. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TGT opened at $249.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $166.82 and a 1-year high of $268.98. The stock has a market cap of $121.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.60 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.66%.

TGT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.41.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

