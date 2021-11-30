Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $552,000 Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PCAR. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in PACCAR by 2.6% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 5.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in PACCAR by 1.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 12,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PACCAR by 1.5% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 10,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in PACCAR by 38.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $86.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.95 and its 200 day moving average is $86.27. The stock has a market cap of $29.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.98. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $103.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 7.80%. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.15%.

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 526 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $47,371.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $1,313,957.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on PACCAR from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on PACCAR from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wolfe Research raised PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.55.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

