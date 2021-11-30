Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $112.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.63. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $84.89 and a 52-week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

