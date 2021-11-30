Breiter Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 25,460.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on PFE. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Sunday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Independent Research upgraded Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.53.

NYSE PFE opened at $52.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.37. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $55.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.66%. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 46.43%.

In other Pfizer news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.