Breiter Capital Management Inc. Invests $232,000 in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Breiter Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 468 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAYC. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the third quarter worth about $27,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Boit C F David acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 32.0% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 62.5% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 169 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYC opened at $447.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $302.44 and a one year high of $558.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.67, a PEG ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $502.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $436.85.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $495.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $476.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $472.00 to $622.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paycom Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $536.88.

In related news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.96, for a total transaction of $680,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

