Brokerages Anticipate Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) to Announce $0.58 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) to announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Enphase Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. Enphase Energy reported earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Enphase Energy will report full year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $3.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Enphase Energy.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $351.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.77 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ENPH shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.18.

In related news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 9,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.50, for a total transaction of $2,207,275.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.10, for a total value of $16,176,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,725 shares of company stock worth $34,027,201 in the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Enphase Energy by 13.6% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Enphase Energy by 9.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 914,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $148,271,000 after purchasing an additional 76,189 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $5,902,000. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in Enphase Energy by 269.1% during the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 20,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $345,000. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENPH traded down $6.71 on Tuesday, reaching $250.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,791,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,911,529. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $202.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.30. Enphase Energy has a fifty-two week low of $108.88 and a fifty-two week high of $282.46.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

See Also: Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enphase Energy (ENPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.