Brokerages Anticipate Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) to Post -$2.74 EPS

Brokerages expect Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) to announce earnings of ($2.74) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($3.06) and the highest estimate coming in at ($2.33). Esperion Therapeutics reported earnings of ($3.89) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($10.56) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.85) to ($10.09). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($5.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.95) to ($3.92). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Esperion Therapeutics.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.86) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $14.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.07) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on ESPR. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Esperion Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $134.00 to $114.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Esperion Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 13.3% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,519,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,580,000 after purchasing an additional 530,000 shares in the last quarter. Meditor Group Ltd raised its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meditor Group Ltd now owns 2,818,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,618,000 after purchasing an additional 139,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,252,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,634,000 after purchasing an additional 133,748 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,172,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,789,000 after purchasing an additional 142,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 622,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,498,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ESPR stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.77. 47,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,621,631. Esperion Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.97 and a 12 month high of $39.49. The company has a market cap of $255.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.04.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

