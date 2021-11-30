Brokerages Anticipate Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) to Post $1.61 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.61 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Jacobs Engineering Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.76. Jacobs Engineering Group reported earnings per share of $1.41 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group will report full year earnings of $7.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.94 to $7.33. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $8.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.86 to $8.61. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Jacobs Engineering Group.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on J. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James started coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Engineering Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.30.

Shares of NYSE:J traded down $0.55 on Friday, reaching $145.54. 2,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,620. The company has a fifty day moving average of $139.10 and a 200-day moving average of $136.61. Jacobs Engineering Group has a twelve month low of $100.05 and a twelve month high of $149.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.65, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 73,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total value of $10,738,851.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 98,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total value of $14,392,196.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 310.0% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

