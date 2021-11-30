Brokerages Expect MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Will Announce Earnings of $2.86 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) will announce earnings of $2.86 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MKS Instruments’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.85 and the highest is $2.88. MKS Instruments reported earnings per share of $2.34 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that MKS Instruments will report full year earnings of $11.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.21 to $11.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $12.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.75 to $12.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MKS Instruments.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $741.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.44 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MKSI shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on MKS Instruments from $285.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup started coverage on MKS Instruments in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.20.

MKSI stock opened at $158.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.44. MKS Instruments has a 1 year low of $136.49 and a 1 year high of $199.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $152.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.47%.

In related news, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 3,000 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.16, for a total value of $465,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 572,368 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $86,376,000 after buying an additional 5,531 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,233,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 13.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,544,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,546,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

