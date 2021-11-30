Brokerages Expect Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.23 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) will post sales of $1.23 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nexstar Media Group’s earnings. Nexstar Media Group posted sales of $1.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will report full-year sales of $4.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.63 billion to $4.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Nexstar Media Group.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 36.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.08 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NXST shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.60.

In other news, COO Thomas Carter sold 2,500 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.22, for a total value of $385,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Blake Russell sold 2,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $301,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,659,106.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 274,524 shares of company stock valued at $46,552,952. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 48,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 805,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,419,000 after purchasing an additional 121,600 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 91,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,908,000 after purchasing an additional 24,563 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 73,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,166,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

NXST traded down $7.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $148.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,507. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Nexstar Media Group has a one year low of $97.37 and a one year high of $171.16. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $156.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.46%.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

