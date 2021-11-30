Brokerages Set Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Target Price at $21.06

Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.81.

PINE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

PINE stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,755. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $202.32 million, a PE ratio of 105.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.90. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 12 month low of $13.77 and a 12 month high of $20.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.76.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 1.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 600.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PINE. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 214.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.46% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

