Brokerages Set Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target at $159.45

Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $159.14.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna downgraded Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. New Street Research downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $162.38 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

AMAT stock traded up $7.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $151.22. 9,926,867 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,253,173. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $136.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.41. Applied Materials has a 52-week low of $80.71 and a 52-week high of $159.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.96.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total transaction of $672,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $5,393,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 55,517 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,020,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,228,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 35,685 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 138,186 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,677,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

