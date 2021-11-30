Brokerages Set Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Target Price at C$160.95

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$160.95.

Several research firms recently commented on CM. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Monday, August 30th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$159.00 to C$168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$168.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$157.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, CSFB raised their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$156.00 to C$157.00 in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

TSE CM opened at C$145.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$147.28 and a 200 day moving average price of C$144.79. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of C$107.44 and a one year high of C$152.87. The company has a market cap of C$65.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.14.

In other news, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$147.20, for a total transaction of C$368,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$342,976. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,275 in the last quarter.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

