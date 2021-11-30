Brokerages Set Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) PT at $2,308.33

Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,308.33.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNSWF. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,900.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,300.00 to C$2,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,100.00 to C$2,200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,300.00 to C$2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,100.00 to C$2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

OTCMKTS CNSWF traded up $3.87 on Monday, hitting $1,728.37. 1,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700. The company has a market cap of $36.63 billion, a PE ratio of 109.08 and a beta of 0.92. Constellation Software has a 12 month low of $1,200.45 and a 12 month high of $1,841.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,731.99 and a 200-day moving average of $1,624.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $10.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter. Constellation Software had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 62.47%.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software, Inc is a holding company, which acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses. It operates through the following segments: Public and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment focuses on government and government related customers. The Private Sector segment includes business units focused on commercial customers.

