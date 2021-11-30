Brokerages Set Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) Price Target at $26.59

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.59.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.78. 16,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 2.58. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 52 week low of $10.43 and a 52 week high of $23.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VLRS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 218.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 156,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 107,724 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 325.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 121,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 92,784 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 14.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,304,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,122,000 after acquiring an additional 409,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos increased its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 88.6% in the second quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 1,317,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,304,000 after acquiring an additional 618,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.91% of the company’s stock.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

