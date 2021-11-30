Brokerages Set Hannover Rück SE (FRA:HNR1) PT at €173.36

Shares of Hannover Rück SE (FRA:HNR1) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €173.36 ($197.00).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HNR1 shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a €160.00 ($181.82) price target on Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Nord/LB set a €150.00 ($170.45) price target on Hannover Rück in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €186.00 ($211.36) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Societe Generale set a €165.00 ($187.50) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €185.00 ($210.23) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Get Hannover Rück alerts:

Shares of HNR1 traded up €0.60 ($0.68) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €155.50 ($176.70). 132,045 shares of the company traded hands. Hannover Rück has a fifty-two week low of €94.75 ($107.67) and a fifty-two week high of €116.37 ($132.24). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €157.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of €151.00.

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.